Family forced to jump ship after boat catches fire in Geist Reservoir

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were forced to abandon their family boat after the engine caught on fire in the Geist Reservoir Thursday evening.

The Fishers Fire Department shared a video on Facebook Friday, with a statement saying that around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a family had to jump from the boat after it burst into flame.

A nearby boat saw the blaze and rescued the four people, who had minor injuries.

The department’s Facebook video shows the boat being pulled from the water by a tow truck when flames suddenly erupted from the engine again.

They also say that department investigators are working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to determine the cause of the boat fire. They are also working with state officials to monitor any environmental concerns.