Family members of Greenwood Park Mall shooter share ‘deepest condolences’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a statement issued Friday, family members of the 20-year-old shooter at Greenwood Park Mall expressed condolences and said they’re “as shocked as the rest of the community” at his actions in the tragedy.

A husband, his wife, and another man died in Sunday’s shooting, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out Jonathan Sapirman before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. All were Latinos. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a clear motive for the shooting.

The Pinedas’ funeral services were Friday, and a fundraiser was set for Saturday to help the surviving family.

An attorney issued the statement on behalf of Jonathan’s father, Jeffrey, and his brother, Justin.

“Our deepest condolences to all the families who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday, July 17, 2022. We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community. Our last communications with Jonathan in the days prior were cheerful and he was looking forward to future plans. “We are cooperating completely with law enforcement in efforts to provide insight into not only Jonathan’s actions, but also in the chance anything we may add could aid in preventing similar events. There are no feelings of hostility toward Mr. Dicken in doing what was right given the circumstances. “We choose to remember Jonathan as the thoughtful and intelligent young man we knew and loved. We, too, are grieving and kindly request that our privacy is respected in this difficult time.”