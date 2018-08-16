Family members search for answers month after mother of 3 was shot to death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family members are sharing their hopes and heartache – one month since someone shot a mother of three to death in Indianapolis.

Police and her family are still trying to figure out who killed Monica Pirtle, a woman described by family as an artist and great role model.

Pirtle was shot and killed while in a car on the way home from a movie near her home in the 4000 block of Crabtree Court around 12:30 a.m.

“My granddaughter, she texted and called and said she heard gunshots and I asked her where was her mom and she said it was strange cause she wasn’t answering their calls. So, I started texting and calling and said, ‘Lord, whatever it is, watch over my grandbabies’, cause they were scared,” said Pirtle’s mom, Pamela Brodie Wooden.

“My son-in-law came in and he was in tears rubbing his head and told me, ‘Somebody killed Monica.’ I jumped up and screamed like ‘Monica who?! Not my Monica!” And it was like the whole room went black on me.”

“She was our mother at times, our big sister at times, at times she could be our dad, she was our everything in one,” said Pirtle’s daughter, Javiona.

Crime Stoppers has released a poster with Pirtle’s picture on it, offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in her death.

Her family says they won’t stop putting information out, until someone is caught.

“Someone knows something and I really wish they would speak up and tell who did it.”