Family pleads for help solving Dollar General shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With few leads to go on, Indianapolis Metro Police released surveillance video from a fatal shooting Sunday inside a Dollar General store.

The victim’s family chose to speak to the public alongside police on Monday because they said they wanted to ask for the help of the community to find the person who brutally gunned down 41-year-old Brian Eure, a clerk at the Dollar General, during a suspected armed robbery.

It happened Sunday at 3:45 p.m. inside the Dollar General Store at 5450 Emerson Way.

Eure’s wife, mother and sister-in-law were joined by his co-worker in an emotional plea to the public Monday. Many of the family members were crying so hard they could barely talk.

But they pushed through because they want to know who killed Eure and why.

“He took my memories and husband and my family,” Eure’s wife, Jolane said. “He took him away from his kids. This man took my husband away, their father. For no reason.”

IMPD released surveillance video where you can see the suspect, described as a black male between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 six feet, wearing a backpack and roaming around the Dollar General Store for about 30 minutes.

At one point, police say the suspect asked to use the restroom key.

Tricia Gaines was working behind the register next to Eure at Dollar General when the shooting happened.

“I was working with Brian and the guy had been in there shopping,” Gaines said. “I thought he was just shopping, and then he put a note on the counter. Brian turned and walked away and he pushed the panic button. He said ‘You pushed the button, didn’t you?’ and then he shot him.”

Police say the suspect shot Brian twice before running out the front door, coming back inside to grab unknown items from the counter and then running out a second time.

Investigators say the suspect took the restroom key and his note with him, but no cash.

Police do not know what the note said.

IMPD and Eure’s family are hoping someone will step up and help put whoever killed him this behind bars.

“I want this man caught,” Jolane Eure said. “I’m asking the community please for your help in catching this man and get him in jail so we can have closure. Please.”

Eure leaves behind four children. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.