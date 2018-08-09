Family remembers couple in murder-suicide in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Family members are speaking after a murder-suicide in Plainfield.

The teenage daughters of 48-year old Craig Hearon and his wife, 44-year old Judy Hearon, discovered their bodies in their apartment after the girls got home from school Tuesday. The murder-suicide involved a firearm, police said.

The old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” rings true with the Hearons. Their family album paints a picture of a happy couple with two beautiful daughters. If you ask family, their lives seemed like a fairy tale.

“They just seemed like a well-rounded couple. They seemed together, more together than you see most people nowadays,” said Judy Hearon’s niece, Allie Mahaffey.

But a thousand words weren’t enough to explain what happened Tuesday.

According to a message to WISH-TV from the Hearon’s teenage daughters, Autumn and Alexandria Hearon, the girls found their parents when they got home from school. At this time, authorities have not determined who pulled the trigger, but the girls said what happened was not their mother’s fault.

In a message, the girls said in part, “Those who have ever met my mother have all loved her for all of her qualities. Those who have met my father know he was very strong, a great coach to all the teams he’s ever coached and was a father figure to all of those girls and boys on his sports teams, and very hard working man.”

Mahaffey said her aunt loved her husband and her daughter’s above everything else.

“She had just beaten cancer. She said she fought so hard because she wanted to watch her daughters grow up,” Mahaffety said.

But, that won’t happen, a tragic reality that the pictures cannot explain.

“You just see something like this, you’re like ‘no, no way.’ It’s a perfect family. But, it’s like you don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors,” Mahaffey said.

The Hendrick’s County coroner performed an autopsy Wednesday. It should determine who the shooter was. Those results may not be released until Tuesday.