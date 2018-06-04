Family reveals Ella Whistler was shot 7 times during Noblesville shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The family of a victim in the shooting at a Noblesville school has released an updated statement on her recovery progress.

The family revealed that Ella Whistler was shot seven times in the face, neck, hand and upper chest area.

Ella underwent emergency life-saving surgery after she was taken to a hospital immediately after the shooting. The family says her injuries included a broken jaw, clavicle, collapsed lung, multiple breaks to the neck vertebrae and ribs and significant nerve damage.

Ella is currently listed as being in stable condition, but is expected to remain at Riley Hospital for Children indefinitely.

The family remains hopeful that Ella will be able to return to her favorite activities.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to Ella’s recovery efforts.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody after being tackled by teacher Jason Seaman, who has since recovered.