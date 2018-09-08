Fans, businesses prepare for rain at Brickyard 400 events

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — People had fun on Main Street in Speedway during Friday’s showers, but businesses say they could feel effect of the rain.

The rain made an impact on the Haulers Parade in the annual lead-up to the Brickyard 400.

Last year it was sweltering heat, and this year a downpour.

The haulers still went down Main Street for the annual tradition, and the fun continued — inside — at SI Karting.

Veteran fans weren’t worried by the rain reports.

Cody Harris, a newcomer to the race, was happy to see the drivers on Friday, but he hopes his plans for the weekend can still happen.

People came to downtown Speedway, despite the dark clouds, but for businesses ready for the big crowds were met with quiet.

“We were going to have dealers set up with tables and sell their merchandise outside, but that, of course, got canceled,” said Bill Norton, who owns Main Attraction Antique Mall.

Norton said that since the haulers were not parked on Main Street, he thinks businesses there drew less of a crowd.

The hope is that the weather will turn around come Sunday.

“I’m hoping we’re going to get a window. This is Cody’s first NASCAR race, and he has a lot of big plans and those can’t fall through,” said Rick Woodward.

“We’re going to talk to Kyle Busch, that’s one of them, and hang out with Kyle Busch,” said Harris.

Fans and Main Street mainstays alike hope the rain will speed off so they can root for drivers and watch the race.