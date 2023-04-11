Fantastic warm air through midweek, rain chances return by late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmup continues into Wednesday with highs potentially getting close to record territory. Then, we eventually track our next chance for rain and storms by this weekend.

Tuesday night: We’re looking at a perfect night for any outdoor plans with skies staying mostly clear and winds at a slight breeze. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: We’ve already had one 80 degree day this month, and we look to attempt to tack on another one for Wednesday. Bright skies with winds picking up out of the southwest a little bit more will help temperatures rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. It is also worth noting that highs tomorrow won’t be too far from the record of 86 set back in 1930 here in Indy. Here in Indy, we average about two 80 degree days every April.

Thursday: May-like air sticks around through our Thursday as we enjoy another day of abundant sunshine and dry air. Highs are set to top out in the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Changes begin to slowly enter the forecast Friday as cloud cover will gradually increase during the day. We can’t rule out a few showers Friday afternoon and night. Better rain and storm chances move in for Saturday afternoon and night. There could also be an isolated stronger storm or two on Saturday. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s Saturday before we embark on a swift cooldown for Sunday. Highs look to be slightly below normal going into next week.