Fantastic weekend!

A warmer start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s to start the morning. It’s a mainly clear start with loads of sunshine on tap for us today. Should be a milder day with highs warming to the lower 70s with gusty winds today. Winds will be sustained between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Quiet and clear tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

This weekend looks beautiful with highs in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will still remain gusty Saturday but it’ll be bright with plenty of sunshine! Sunday looks beautiful as well with a slight breeze through the afternoon.

The comfy and very mild conditions will continue through the first part of next week with highs in upper 70s Monday with loads of sunshine. We’ll start the day off dry Tuesday with lots of sunshine to start with temperatures in the mid 70s. Our next cold front will pass through the state late which will generate a few evening showers. Rain will remain in the forecast through mid week with scattered showers through the day Wednesday with highs cooling to the lower 60s. Rain should move out early Thursday. Highs will remain in the lower 60s through Thursday afternoon. Highs will rebound through the end of the week with most spots in the lmid 60s.