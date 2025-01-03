3 arrested after $100K tractor stolen from Monroe County property

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they stole numerous farm tools, including a $100,000 tractor, from a property in Monroe County.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday were dispatched to the 7000 block of West Matthews Road just west of Bloomington in reference to a prior burglary.

When investigators arrived, the complainant told them they found several power tools and farm equipment missing from a building on the property. Two vehicles, including a $100,000 Case Farmall Tractor, also went missing.

Property owners also contacted Indiana State Police for assistance. The ISP detective days later contacted the sheriff’s office to report he found the stolen tractor and it was visible from the road in the 5000 block of South Cardwell Road – less than four miles south of the original property.

ISP and sheriff’s deputies later went to the Cardwell Road property to investigate, and that’s when detectives saw two vehicles leaving the area.

Investigators conducted traffic stops on both cars. During one stop, an ISP trooper arrested Tiffany Steele, 35, after finding a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

In the other traffic stop, sheriff’s deputies found “illegal substances” in the vehicle, including 32 grams of meth. The driver, Michael Ratliff, 44, was also arrested.

Investigators, after securing a search warrant on the Cardwell Road property, located the stolen tools, tractor, and various drugs. Property owner Troy McCormick, 52, was taken into custody for the tractor theft.

An unrelated stolen vehicle out of Marion County was also located and recovered from the property.

All three suspects were booked into the Monroe County jail on various charges.

Tiffany Steele, 35, of Mooresville.

Possession of Methamphetamine with Enhancing Circumstances, a Level 5 Felony

Possession of Legend Drug, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia a Class C Misdemeanor

Troy McCormick, 52, of Bloomington.

Theft greater than $50,000, a Level 5 Felony

Michael Ratliff, 44, of Martinsville.