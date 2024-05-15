Fast Food Chains Say Goodbye To Refills
McDonald’s Refills
McDonald's doing away with free drink refills.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — McDonald’s customers are bidding farewell to free drink refills. Last year, it was reported that Mickey D’s was gradually phasing out its self-serve soda fountains for dine-in customers by the year 2032.
McDonald’s tends to be a leader in the industry and very often, when they make big changes, other restaurants follow suit.
Panera Bread customers and even those at the grocery store Wegmans have also observed a vanishing of self-serve soda machines.
Workers say the amount of cleaning and upkeep that’s required for the dispensers is pretty significant.
Did you ever work for a fast food chain? What was the worst part?
