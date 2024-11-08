39°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
39° Indianapolis

NB I-65 closed after fatal crash in downtown Indy

Police and firefighters at the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2024. (WISH Photo)
Police and firefighters at the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The northbound lanes of I-65 in downtown Indianapolis are closed after a fiery crash involving a semitruck and a passenger car early Friday morning.

The closure runs from the North Split to the 21st Street exit.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. on northbound I-65 between West and 21st streets. Indiana State Police confirmed at least one person was killed.

The closure is expected to last for several hours, well into the morning rush.

Drivers can detour at Exit 111/Washington Street or take westbound I-70.

A crash has closed NB I-65 just past the north split between Exit 112 and Exit 115. (WISH Photo)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana economy predicted to outperform...
Business /
Delaware County judge grants convicted...
Crime Watch 8 /
Holiday Adventure Pass: a festive...
Entertainment /
2 injured in Randolph County...
Local News /
Take a deep breath: Just...
I-Team 8 /
Preston Singletary brings ancient Tlingit...
Multicultural News /
Man charged with murder of...
Indiana News /
Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s popular...
Sports /