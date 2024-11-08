NB I-65 closed after fatal crash in downtown Indy

Police and firefighters at the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The northbound lanes of I-65 in downtown Indianapolis are closed after a fiery crash involving a semitruck and a passenger car early Friday morning.

The closure runs from the North Split to the 21st Street exit.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. on northbound I-65 between West and 21st streets. Indiana State Police confirmed at least one person was killed.

The closure is expected to last for several hours, well into the morning rush.

Drivers can detour at Exit 111/Washington Street or take westbound I-70.