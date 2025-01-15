Man killed by Gary police after dispute with mother

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal police shooting in killed an armed man after police say he threatened his mother and Gary police officers.

The Gary Police Department identified the man as Devin L. Shields, 23, from Gary, Indiana.

Jan. 11, police said they were called to a home on the 2300 block of Waverly Drive around 4:55 p.m. after a mother called police over a family dispute with her 23-year-old son from Gary.

Police say the residence had been the subject of multiple police calls in 2024.

When they arrived, the mother warned the officers that her son was inside with firearms. Shields was armed with a handgun in each hand.

Officers said that Shields threatened his mother and the officers.

“The male posed a threat to the mother and officers on the scene, causing an officer to discharge their firearm at the male,” the Gary Police Department said in the announcement.

Shields was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased the same day.

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones grieving the loss of this young man’s life. Any loss of life in our community is a profound tragedy. Currently, as the Lake County Sheriff is conducting an independent investigation, we are limited in our ability to disclose information regarding this case. I ask that the public be mindful and patient until all the facts are known,” Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon said.

Both officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.