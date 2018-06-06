Fatal shooting at a northside KFC ruled self-defense.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed in the May 19 shooting death of Quiana Toussaint at a northside Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. 

According to investigators, the 20-year-old woman, who was a KFC employee, was armed with a gun after 5 p.m. May 19 at the restaurant, 7215 Michigan Road, when a relative of a restaurant employee came to there after Toussaint threatened other employees with a gun. 

The prosecutor’s office ruled the shooting justified because the employee’s relative acted in self-defense as he sought to protect the employee. 

Police responded to the shooting at the KFC, which is near the intersection of West 71st Street and Michigan Road. 

