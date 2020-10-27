FBI seeks help finding MI woman who disappeared in 1988

Charlevoix County, MI (WNEM) — The FBI and Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the mysterious disappearance of Victoria Salisz in 1988.

Known as “Vicky”, she was 69 years old when she disappeared after she left Pippins Restaurant in Boyne City at the end of her shift on April 15, 1988. She was scheduled to work the next day but never showed up. A coworker reported her missing a week later.

At the time of her disappearance, Vicky’s son, Stephen Salisz, and his then-girlfriend, Beth Webb, were living in the woods at the back of the family farm. Officials say neither one reported they had seen Vicky, whose car was found parked near her home with the keys still in the ignition.

Vicky was 5’5”, weighs around 165 pounds, and had gray hair and brown eyes.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Victoria Salisz. If you have any information, call the FBI in Michigan at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS.