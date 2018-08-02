FBI uncovers possible human remains, IMPD assisting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has uncovered what is possibly human remains.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI came across the possible human remains during the course of an investigation on Thursday and then notified IMPD.

IMPD released the following statement in reference to the possible human remains:

“During the course of an investigation the FBI notified IMPD they discovered possible human remains. The Marion County Coroner and IMPD will be assisting with the investigation. Additional questions will need to be referred to the FBI. At this time, there is no ongoing public safety concern for the area. “

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.