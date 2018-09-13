FDA fighting back against e-cigarette manufacturers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The federal government is taking a huge step to stop what they call a youth epidemic of e-cigarettes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it would take action, even threatening to take some e-cigarettes off the market.

FDA leaders say manufacturers are to blame for marketing to kids. That these major e-cig manufacturers must also submit a plan to slow down the sales of alternative smoking devices or face major penalties.

The FDA issued 1,300 warning letters and fines to retailers who illegally sold Juul and other e-cigarette products to minors during a nationwide, undercover blitz of brick-and-mortar and online stores this summer.

In the most recent national youth tobacco survey, it found one in five high school students use tobacco and by far the most common method is with e-cigarettes. The FDA is fighting back with social media campaigns in addition to the crackdown on makers.

A new study came out recently showing how e-cigarette vapor could damage important immune cells in the lungs and trigger inflammation. Dr. Khalil Diab from IU Health says although there isn’t a lot of research about e-cig use, more is coming out about the potential dangers.

“I would take you back many years ago when people used to smoke in the past and people didn’t think it was harmful,” Said Dr. Diab. “Then studies started coming out afterward and a similar trend is being seen with e-cigs and I think they will be as harm-inducing as cigarette smoke as we study them down the road.”

The vast majority of the violations were for the illegal sale of five e-cigarette products – Vuse, Blu, Juul, Markten XL, and Logic. According to the FDA, those five brands currently hold over 97 percent of the U.S. market for e-cigarettes.

In addition, FDA also issued warning letters to other online retailers that are selling misleadingly labeled or advertised e-liquids resembling kid-friendly food products such as candy and cookies. So, action being taken by the FDA officials to stop this trend in its tracks before it gets worse.

