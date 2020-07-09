Feast of the Hunters’ Moon canceled due to COVID-19

An undated scene from Feast of the Hunters' Moon in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Tippecanoe County Historical Association)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A festival that last year drew 40,000 people has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Feast of the Hunters’ Moon re-creates the annual fall gathering of French and Native American people at Fort Ouiatenon, a fur-trading outpost on the banks of the Wabash River in the mid-1700s.

The Tippecanoe County Historical Association announced the decision about the Oct. 3-4 festival on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The post said, “The decision was made based upon the difficulty of maintaining social distancing and other recommended CDC guidelines for large events. The safety of the public was the factor considered foremost in the making the decision.

“The difficult decision was made understanding how important the Feast is to the community as a positive, engaging historical event and as a significant fund raiser for 50 community organizations such as scout troops, churches, and civic organizations.”