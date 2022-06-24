News

Federal judge orders Terra Haute high school to allow transgender boys to use boys’ restrooms, locker rooms

TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis has ordered Terre Haute North High School to allow two transgender boys to use the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms.

The lawsuit notes the boys had been using the boys’ restrooms at the start of the school year, but were forced to begin using the girls’ restrooms after a school employee notified the vice principal.

Another federal judge in Indianapolis earlier this year ordered Martinsville schools to allow a transgender girl to use the girls’ restrooms at the middle school she attends.

Ruling cites Title IX protections, and comes one day after the country marked 50 years since the passage of Title IX.