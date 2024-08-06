Feds pledge up to $450 million for West Lafayette chip factory

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the federal government will provide up to $450 million to help finance the construction of SK Hynix's chip production facility in West Lafayette. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Tuesday said federal investment will be crucial to get a key microprocessor factory off the ground near the Purdue campus.

Raimondo said the federal government will provide up to $450 million to help fund the construction of SK Hynix’s semiconductor packaging facility and related research and development facility planned for West Lafayette. She said this means the United States now has committments from all five leading semiconductor manufacturers–Intel, PSMC, Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix. Raimondo said those are the only companies in the world capable of producing leading-edge computer chips, particularly those needed for artificial intelligence applications, at scale.

“It means we, in the United States, will have the most secure and diverse supply chain in the world for the advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence,” she said.

Biden Administration officials said the federal dollars will ensure the United States is the only country in the world in which all five companies have major manufacturing concerns. They said computer industry trade groups now estimate, based on announcements since the CHIPS and Science Act was passed, the United States will manufacture 28 percent of the world’s advanced logic chips by 2032, up from zero in 2022. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, was a key co-author of the act.

The facility will manufacture high bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips, the type specifically needed for AI. Officials estimate it will generate about 1,000 new jobs.

Officials said the funding won’t be provided unless SK Hynix meets certain milestones. Right now, construction of the facility is expected to begin around the middle of next year, with chip packaging beginning by 2028. Officials said the final funding amount might differ.

