Feeling like winter after Thanksgiving passes

TONIGHT

Thursday night should be another chilly one with low temperatures just above freeing in Indianapolis and around freezing in smaller town. Winds out of the N at 5-10 MPH. Skies will be clouding up but rain will stay out of the forecast for the evening. As the cold front from the daytime hours moves out, this is what will set us up for a chilly Thanksgiving Evening.

TOMORROW

Friday will be chilly once again with a high temperature just above 40 degrees in the afternoon hours. The entire day is going to be partly cloudy, but showers will stay away for your Black Friday shopping. Wind out of the north at 10-15 MPH. Nice for shopping around in a store but not the greatest day standing outside very much.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Friday Night evening will be where the clouds really moves into the forecast. Rain will still not play a role in our forecast despite the extra cloud cover. Wind will be out of the north and east at 10 MPH.

SATURDAY

The beginning of the weekend will be partly cloudy again with rain still a day away. Clouds that are around will limit temperatures in the lower to mid 40s all day long. Wind out of the east at 5-10 MPH.

8 DAY

The late weekend looks to cloud up again with more rain possibly sneaking into the forecast by Sunday. It looks like some snowflakes could even sneak in by the morning hours. Plenty of clouds will hold firm as well. Beyond the weekend, Skies clear back out but it could get quite chilly Monday. After some Sunday days back-to-back, temperatures will rebound back into the mid 40s. Clouds will make their way back into the skies by Thursday or Friday of next week.