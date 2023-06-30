FEMA assistance for Indiana storms tops $13.4 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the March 31 – April 1 storms and tornadoes impacted residents in Indiana, more than $13.49 million dollars in federal disaster assistance have been approved for homeowners, renters, and businesses that were affected.

The assistance includes FEMA grants and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Since the major presidential disaster declaration, federal assistance approved for survivors includes more than $2.10 million under the FEMA individuals and Households Program and more than $11.39 million in SBA disaster loans to individuals, renters, and businesses.

Those impacted in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties who need assistance with their applications for FEMA assistance are asked to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. Click this link for an accessible video.