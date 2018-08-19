Female victim dies after stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female stabbing victim has died after a Sunday afternoon stabbing.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Boulevard Place around 5:39 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fight.

A female victim there had been stabbed and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD. She later died of her injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Early Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot on the city’s east side. And on Saturday, two men died in two separate shootings.