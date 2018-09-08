FGL Fest canceled due to inclement weather

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The weather has put a stop to an outdoor concert at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday.

The announcement was made Saturday morning after officials gauged whether or not the conditions would be too much of an impact on the concert.

Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Cole Swindell were just some of the entertainers slated to perform.

All tickets purchased online or at the IMS Ticket Office will be refunded.

IMS released a statement on the cancellation: