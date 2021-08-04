News

Fifth Third Bank, Be Nimble support minority businesses in Indianapolis

Fifth Third Bank partnered with Be Nimble and to work with the community’s minority entrepreneurs to launch educated, supported, and thriving businesses into Indianapolis. Fifth Third Bank understands small, minority businesses are vital to our nation’s stability and economy, and this is something the Bank is dedicated to on a local and national level.

2021 is Fifth Third Bank’s first year sponsoring the Be Nimble Garden Pardi, held at Lucas Estate, and they sponsored 53 Ideas, which is the top prize winner for the Incubator. The work being done at Be Nimble highlights the shared vision of equipping entrepreneurs with the information and resources they need to successfully compete and secure business, including the bank’s mission to provide any individual with an idea access to capital, training resources and connections needed to turn their concept into a viable business.

Fifth Third Bank was proud to award CaptureNoire the inaugural Fifth Third 53 Ideas prize.

Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank