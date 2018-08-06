Fight spurs east side shooting; 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in critical condition Sunday night after being shot in the chest on the city’s east side.

Investigators with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Gale Street.

Capt. Robert Troutt told News 8 a fight led one man to shoot another man on Gale Street.

The victim reportedly ran through a yard where he eventually collapsed one block over, on Station Street.

Police said the suspect was still on the loose Sunday night, but witnesses on scene were cooperating in the investigation.

The victim, whose identity had not been released, was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.