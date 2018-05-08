Final public hearing eyes proposed IPL rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Power and Light customers could soon see a noticeable increase on their utility bills if a proposed rate hike is approved.

A final public field hearing with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission was Monday night at New Augusta Public Academy-North. Dozens of customers attended that hearing to learn more and share their opinions.

Just hours before, several members of the Indianapolis City-County Council met with members of the media to express their opposition to the rate hike.

“We do not want to see our constituent families having to choose between putting food on the table, paying medical bills or getting their lights turned off,” said Councilor Jared Evans.

A spokesperson for IPL said they need to raise rates primarily to help cover costs of the new Eagle Valley natural gas plant in Martinsville, but some customers and city leaders said Monday the amount they are asking for is just too much.

According to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, IPL wants to increase its annual operating revenues by about $96 million. To do that, they’re requesting to raise the average customer’s monthly bill by about $11.

“We are proposing this rate request to primarily cover the cost of that gas plant among other infrastructure improvements,” said Claire Dalton, a spokesperson for IPL.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is reviewing this case. They were expected to make a decision by the end of the year. If they approve the rate request, customers would see the new rates on their bills in early 2019.

“I’m retired, so I’m on a fixed income. It does matter … for people like me it is a hardship,” said Jim Brundage, an IPL customer.

An IPL spokesperson said, if approved, they will work with customers to make the rate hike easier to handle.

“We do understand the burden that this rate review request can have on customers and so that is why we offer a number of billing and payment options. We also offer ways to save with energy-efficiency programs,” Dalton said.

Those who missed the public hearing but would like to submit a comment to the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor can do so by heading to IN.gov/OUCC.