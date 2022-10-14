News

Final suspect sentenced in murder of pregnant Indianapolis woman in 2015

Larry Jo Taylor, Jr, Diano Gordon and Jalen Watson were charged in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015. (Provided Photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final of three men charged with the murder of a pregnant woman in 2015 has now been sentenced.

Larry Jo Taylor received an 86-year sentence for the murder of Amanda Blackburn. Blackburn, 28 at the time of her murder, was the wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.

Taylor was convicted in September for Blackburn’s murder, along with charges of theft, criminal confinement, burglary, auto theft and carrying a handgun without a license.

“Nearly seven years after this tragic and senseless murder, justice has been secured for Amanda,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “I commend the Blackburn family and the community for the tremendous amount of patience and grace they have shown throughout this process. We hope that today’s resolution provides finality to a very difficult chapter.”

Co-defendants Jalen Watson and Diano Gordon received sentences of 29 years and 25 years, respectively.

The trio were linked to a series of crimes in late 2015.

Taylor still has a pending case for the murder of Rolando Gonzalez-Hernandez less than a week before Blackburn’s murder. He’s due back in court in November for that case.