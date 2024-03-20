Financial gain for local businesses during March Madness

As March Madness approaches, small and local businesses are gearing up for an influx of visitors, and one company, Harvest Hosts, is helping them make extra money without any upfront costs.

Joel Holland, the founder of Harvest Hosts, has created a community connecting small businesses like farms, breweries, vineyards, and historical landmarks with RVers looking for unique overnight stays. This helps both parties: RVers get a unique experience while supporting local businesses, and small businesses earn additional income without needing to invest in expensive infrastructure or marketing.

During events like March Madness, Harvest Hosts becomes even more valuable as businesses open their doors to NCAA fans traveling by RV or motorhome. These fans are offered the chance to park and stay overnight on the properties of participating businesses. In return, guests are encouraged to buy something from the business before continuing on their journey. This simple arrangement allows small businesses to benefit from the increased foot traffic brought by NCAA fans, boosting their revenue streams and enhancing their visibility in the community.

Among the businesses welcoming NCAA fans are Havendell Farm and Wayside, Triton Brewing Company, Sunnyside Greenhouses, and many others. By partnering with Harvest Hosts, these businesses tap into a niche market of travelers seeking authentic experiences. Visitors have the opportunity to enjoy locally made products while supporting the local economy.

Joel Holland’s vision for Harvest Hosts has transformed the way small businesses approach hospitality and tourism. By connecting RVers with local establishments, Harvest Hosts helps small businesses thrive. As March Madness draws near, the partnership between Harvest Hosts and local businesses promises to create opportunities that benefit both travelers and communities across America.