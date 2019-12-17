Financial gift giving ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s the season of giving but if you are tired of giving “things” for Christmas, there are other options. Those gifts can include financial giving, which can help children and others plan for their future.

Andy Crask, the Indianapolis market president for Bank of America, stopped by All IN Monday to discuss some of those options.

He talked about contributing to a 529 college plan, how to give company stock as gifts and also teaching children how to save money.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.