Find out what your baby name would be in TIME interactive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — TIME Magazine is taking popular baby names to the next level with a game telling you what your name would most likely be in each decade dating back to the 1890s.

The interactive takes your name, the year you were born and your gender to decide what name had the same popularity to yours that year. The interactive uses newly released baby name data for 2014, TIME said.

For example if your were named Jessica in 1988 your name today would be Emma in 1960 you would have been named Mary. If you were named Noah in 2000 your name today would be Luke or in the 1930s your name would have been Earl.

Click here to find out what your name would be.