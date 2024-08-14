Fire at Indianapolis airport ruled accidental

The terminal for Indianapolis International Airport is shown Sept. 27, 2022. (Provided Photo/McFarland PR and Public Affairs)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An accidental fire happened Friday at Indianapolis International Airport, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed Wednesday.

A news release did not say what caught fire or where, but noted the ATF National Response Team and FedEx were among groups that responded to the fire.

The fire happened at 11 a.m. Friday, the release says.

The National Response Team was in Indianapolis to investigate the Plainfield Walmart Distribution Center fire in March 2022.