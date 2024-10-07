Fire damages homes, injures firefighter on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis firefighter was injured and at least two houses were damaged after a fire broke out early Monday on the city’s near north side.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called just after 3:45 a.m. to a neighborhood on North College Avenue near 20th Street.

The firefighter has minor injuries and got hurt battling the fire. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation but is okay, crews at the scene told News 8.

IFD believes both of the homes were vacant at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters were still putting water on the houses at 5 a.m., but the flames appeared to be under control.

It’s not clear how the fire started or if foul play was involved.