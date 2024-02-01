Fired jail officer wanted for selling Suboxone strips to inmate

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a fired Wayne County jail officer, court records show.

Adrian Jo Blanton, 24, of Richmond, faces a charge of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office shared via its app on Wednesday night that Blanton was fired after an investigation found she’d sold Suboxone strips to an inmate. The medicine is used to treat dependence on opioids.

Sheriff Randy Retter said in a statement on the app, “I was more than disappointed in the actions of this former employee. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office prides itself on professionalism and integrity – This was not a reflection of those values. Our team is held to a high standard, not just by me, but most importantly the public. I will always ensure that our staff are held accountable for their decisions, internally and criminally if warranted.”

Jail records on the app did not show Blanton was in custody. Online court records did not show any hearings set in the case. The sheriff’s office post did not include a photo of Blanton.