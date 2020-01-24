Firefighter delivers baby first day on the job

(CNN) — A firefighter in Yonkers, New York, had an exciting first night on the job when he delivered a woman’s baby girl.

Probationary firefighter Michael Iacovello, a “probie” as they are called, was working his very first shift on Engine Co. 303 last week when he got his first call — a call for a woman in labor.

“All of a sudden, I felt like a weird pain then I realized that the baby is coming,” Obadianah Boakye-Aboagye told CNN affiliate WCBS. “We have to do something. We decided to make the 911 call.”

Iacovello was unavailable to speak with CNN on Friday.

Boakye-Aboagye was in labor with her fourth child.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment hoping to have the ambulance take her to the hospital. But as they assessed the situation further, they realized the baby was ready to come out.

“I was really nervous, I was excited, but the training kicked in,” Iacovello told WCBS. “She started crying once we suctioned her, and I cut the umbilical cord.”

On Wednesday, Iacovello reunited with Boakye-Aboagye and the healthy baby girl, who was named Obadianah after her mom.

“I’m happy to see him, too, and I thank you for everything,” Boakye-Aboagye said.

The department honored Iacovello with a cake that read “It’s a Girl! Congratulations Mike” and shared the precious moment on Facebook.

