Firefighter seriously injured in overnight fire on south side

Photo of a Harding Street fire on March 20, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A firefighter was seriously injured in an overnight fire on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Around 12:15 a.m., crews were called to the 4500 block of South Harding Street for a working vacant structure fire.

IFD said upon arrival at the scene, crews spotted heavy fire coming from the courtyard area of the two-story structure.

Crews were able to get the flames under control around 12:30 a.m.

A number of crews responded to the scene, including fire Decatur Township units.

IFD said a Decatur Township Firefighter was seriously injured as a supply line expectedly jerked, causing the firefighter to be knocked off his feet and into the air before landing back on the ground. He was alert and talking while being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Firefighters said this is the ninth vacant structure fire in 2021.