Firefighters celebrate opening of new firehouse

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) – Firefighters at Sugar Creek Township Fire Department are ready to celebrate after getting moved into their new firehouse.

The firehouse was completed around the end of February and this weekend they will hold a dedication ceremony and open house.

The project has been underway for about a year.

Firefighters there said they had outgrown their old house and really needed the extra space.

“We tried to build this place for the future so everything that we put into it, we looked at the growth for the township. We didn’t want to build anything too big but we wanted to meet needs. Health and safety was huge, physical fitness was huge so we tried to accommodate all of that as well,” said Captain James Wolsiffer with the Sugar Creek Township Fire Department.

Additions include an improved workout room and lounge area. There are eight private bedrooms so they can hold up to eight firefighters. Each will share a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom.

“We put geothermal system in here, helps out with the heating and cooling. We put closed loop water system here to help out with how quick we got hot water, LED lighting throughout so those are going to save tax payers alone in itself,” Wolsiffer added.

The hope is that with a better facility, the firefighters will be able to better serve the community.

“This space is stretched out a little bit. We still wanted it to be tight, we wanted it to still feel like home.

Sleeping arrangements are a lot better for the guys. Physical fitness room is a lot better for us. Better area for guys to spread out and not be so cramped,” he added.

The dedication and open house will take place June 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be refreshments, firehouse tours, and activities for the kids.