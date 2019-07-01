Fireworks spook retired police dog, missing for days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 13-year-old retired police dog has been missing for six days.

The dog spent its entire career with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for drugs.

Over the past several days, Sheriff’s Lt. Lisa Graves said she has not slept or eaten well. She has spent almost every waking moment spent running down leads on her partner of 11 years, Laika. Fireworks spooked the black-coated Belgium Malinois, and it ran off.

Graves has posted dozens of pictures of Laika on social media. She is going door to door with handouts and is offering a reward.

“I’m going out looking for her again, even though be it a needle in a haystack. I have to look. I have to keep looking,” Graves said.

Last week, Laika and two of Graves’ other dogs were in the backyard when someone nearby started lighting fireworks.

“Fireworks started, and it really wasn’t even that bad really. It was just some fireworks in the neighborhood, and I heard the outside dogs start barking loudly,” Graves said. “This is severe. It reverts her back to feral state of mind temporarily, the flight or fight kicks in, and she runs. She just wants to get away from it as far as she can,” Graves said.

Laika wears a ThunderShirt, a type of anxiety jacket for dogs, and takes prescription medication during storms and fireworks season. Laika and other dogs will do anything to get away from thunderstorms and firecrackers.

Pictures were sent to News 8 from Noah’s Animal Hospital show Tank the dog after he was spooked by fireworks. Tank broke out of his cage and impaled his tongue on the roof of his mouth with a broken wire from a cage. Thomas Dock, the director of communications at Noah’s, said the Fourth of July holiday period is a tough week for pets … and particularly for new pet owners.

“We can certainly look ahead of time during the last few weeks. We have had a lot of storms and if your dog seemed anxious during that time, pacing a lot or even trying to hide or is being extra clingy, absolutely your dog is probably going to be afraid of fireworks as well,” Dock said. “The July 5th is the busiest day of the year for shelters because of animals getting loose. Don’t leave your pets outside if you leave for fireworks. Make sure your pet has a microchip and take (your pet) today and get a selfie with your pet.”

Dock also said several over-the-counter and prescription medications are available to treat pets. Check with your veterinarian for the best options.