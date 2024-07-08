First grocery-only Meijer in Indiana opens July 11

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Coming this Thursday, Meijer will open its first Indiana store that only sells groceries at 5956 Promenade Shops Blvd. in Noblesville.

That’s on the northeast corner of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road/Hazel Dell Road.

Since 1934, Meijer has cared for its customers. From the Great Depression to today, Meijer has invested in its community. Now, it’s offering a fine selection of fresh food and other necessities for families.

“Meijer really believes in giving back to the community and enriching the lives of the community we serve,” Meijer Grocery Store Director Travis Bernath said.

When shoppers enter the store, an array of fresh food, deli, and bakery options await in an open floor plan. A few scales stand next to the produce sections to weigh and label fruits and veggies.

The Heartland Bakery offers fresh baked bread, and the Northside Deli has fresh cuts ready for the picking. People can find their dry goods and wine selections all down the center aisle.

Nestled next to the bakery is a coffee vending machine: Costa Express. Using the touchscreen, shoppers can mix and match the coffee beans and milk to create the specific drink they desire.

This Meijer will offer more than food, though.

The store has a full pharmacy with a drive-thru for customers’ convenience. Shoppers can also buy health, beauty, baby, and pet products. Towards the front of the store, there is a card section. Customers can celebrate for every occasion at “The Card Shop.”

Bernath said the new store is about half the size of a traditional supercenter, making the store a more convenient shopping destination for busy families.

“It’s all about convenience. We offer everything a family needs to come in on their weekly shopping trip,” Bernath said.

While they care for their community by providing groceries for their shoppers, Meijer Grocery takes it a step further. On July 2, the store donated $15,000 to Fueled for School, a program that provides children in Hamilton County with the food and nutrition they need.

“Meijer has been with us a few years now, and what I truly love about them is not only do they join us in the fight against child hunger in our community here at the store, but they also join us in the campaign with their boots on the ground,” Executive Director of Fueled for School Kristina Trusty said.

Meijer has provided meal packs for the children as well as other support for the Fueled for School program in the work to alleviate child hunger.

“And so I think it just speaks a lot about their dedication to the children in our community and we can’t thank you guys enough for loving us,” Trusty said.

Bernath said Meijer would give another donation to a different youth organization this week. Meijer’s values are its customers, family, competition, freshness, and safety and health. The company carries out those values for its customers with each shopping experience.

In addition to a coffee vending machine, fresh deli, and bakery choices, and even a drive-thru pharmacy, the new Noblesville Meijer has shelves and shelves of wine ready for everyone to enjoy! (Provided Photo/Meijer)

—

The video attached to this story aired on July 2 after a special media tour of the new Noblesville Meijer.