First look: Indianapolis Monthly unveils return of Dream Home in Zionsville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An eagerly awaited event is making its triumphant return as Indianapolis Monthly magazine proudly announces the revival of its revered Dream Home tour in Zionsville, Indiana, marking its first appearance since 2019.

This September, residents and enthusiasts alike will have the exclusive opportunity to step inside the opulent interior and sprawling outdoor living spaces of Zionsville’s latest architectural marvel. The Indianapolis Monthly Dream Home is set to showcase the most cutting-edge trends in bespoke residential construction and design.

Spanning an impressive 14,000 square feet, nestled gracefully on a one-acre plot, every facet of this private residence stands as a testament to creativity and exquisite craftsmanship. The visionary force behind this stunning creation is Brad Bowman of Homes by Design, with interior design crafted by Jennifer O’Connor of Dare 2 Design and architectural finesse by Steve Goldberg of Goldberg Design Group. From sumptuous kitchen and bath surfaces to soaring great room ceilings, and state-of-the-art entertainment technology to a breathtaking pool area adorned with fire features, the Dream Home truly encapsulates the epitome of luxury living.

“We are thrilled to reintroduce Indy’s most opulent home tour experience in one of the most sought-after locales in the Hoosier state.” Indianapolis Monthly Publisher Ivy Bayer said. “This is your chance to explore a custom-designed, luxury residence with panoramic views, featuring top-tier furnishings, finishes, and amenities to inspire your own home aspirations, all while supporting an incredibly noble cause.”

All proceeds generated from the Indianapolis Monthly Dream Home will directly contribute to the Firefly Children & Family Alliance, a non-profit organization that empowers Indiana communities through initiatives such as child abuse prevention, home-based services, youth placement, and recovery services.

“Firefly Children & Family Alliance is honored to be the chosen beneficiary of Dream Home. Our mission to illuminate lives amid challenges is made possible through the support of our friends, partners, and community members.” Firefly President and CEO Tina Cloer said. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Indianapolis Monthly for their commitment to our work with families throughout the state.”

Interior renderings by Alexandra Carmack

The 2023 Dream Home experience kicks off with a VIP Preview Party on Thurs., Aug. 31, from 6-9 p.m. VIP guests will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a champagne toast, and a Red Poolside Cocktail Party hosted by The Agency Indy.

Guided tours for the general public, priced at $20, will subsequently be available from 12-6 p.m. on select weekends throughout September, including September 1-4, September 8-10, and September 15-17 only.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit indianapolismonthly.com/dreamhome. Discover inspiration, luxury, and a chance to contribute to a remarkable cause as the Dream Home invites you to step into a world of unparalleled elegance and purpose.