New Fishers Event Center shares food options days before opening

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Event Center is the new home of the Indy Fuel hockey team.

It will also house the Indy Ignite of the Pro Volleyball Federation, and the Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League.

Beyond being a sports venue, the event center will also be host to concerts and other live shows.

The grand opening is set for Friday when the Turnpike Troubadours take the stage.

Media representatives on Tuesday got the opportunity to see and taste some of the food items that will be on the menu at the Event Center.

John Stockholm, the center’s director of food and beverages, says visitors can expect classic stadium food with a focus on local food and sustainability.

The center has partnered with several organizations to provide locally grown food. Among some of the top food items is the Pork Belly Cinnamon Roll. The pork belly is filleted and rolled out. It’s then sprinkled and covered in an earthy seasoning and brown sugar. It’s then rolled up to mimic a cinnamon roll and smoked, all covered in a horseradish cream icing.

The venue’s size will allow it to accommodate entertainment legends in an intimate setting as well as newer artists on the brink of big success.

Upcoming events

Country band Turnpike Troubadours, Friday.

Viral violinist Lindsey Stirling, Nov. 29.

Nitro Circus, Dec. 1.

All Elite Wrestling professional wrestling, Dec. 4.

Indy Fuel hockey opening weekend, Dec. 6-7.

Legendary country rock band Alabama, Dec. 9.

The annual Mudsock Rivalry Basketball Game between the Fishers High School Tigers and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals, Dec. 20.

Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic ice experience Crystal, Jan. 23-26.

Comedian Tom Segura, Feb. 28.

“The King of Late Night” Greg Gutfeld, March 15.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, March 18.

Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton, March 29.

Country star Megan Moroney, April 24.

Comedian Leanne Morgan, July 26.

Innovative storytelling leader Critical Role, celebrating its 10th anniversary; Aug. 2.

On the center’s website, fans can sign up for the venue’s newsletter to stay informed of event announcements and presale options.