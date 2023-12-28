Fishers among MoneyGeek’s safest cities in America

A mural is shown in Fishers, Indiana, on June 20, 2023. Fishers was named the No. 2 safest city in America based on MoneyGeek's analysis of more than 300 U.S. cities with populations over 100,000. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fishers, Indiana, has earned a spot on MoneyGeek’s list of Safest Cities in America for 2024.

Fishers was named the No. 2 safest city in America based on MoneyGeek’s analysis of more than 300 U.S. cities with populations over 100,000.

With a crime cost per capita of $296, Fishers is one of only two Midwest cities in the Top 8.

In its assessment of the country’s safest cities, MoneyGeek analyzed crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and calculated each city’s cost of crime, ranking cities based on the cost of crime per capita.

Earlier this year, Fishers was ranked No. 4 on the list of America’s Safest Suburbs of 2023 compiled by SmartAsset. SmartAsset noted that the city’s violent crime rate was lower than 84% of other suburbs in the study.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness credits the local police department and says the honor from MoneyGeek demonstrates the city’s commitment to striving for the highest standards of quality of life and safety.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work they have done for our community, from their role in developing the Indiana Gun Crimes Task Force to the work of our School Resource Officers in mentoring and keeping our kids safe,” Fadness said in a release Thursday.

Ed Gebhart, chief of the Fishers Police Department, credits the officers and the community. Gebhardt says the honor wouldn’t be possible without the work done day in and day out by FPD officers to keep the city safe.

“We will continue to hold true to our policing values of protecting and serving our city, securing the future of our children, and supporting our officers to continue to achieve the highest standards,” Gebhardt said in a release.

To see MoneyGeek’s full rankings, click here.