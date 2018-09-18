Fishers business hosts night of fun for first responder families

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — First responders got a break with their families at Sky Zone in Fishers.

Nearly 400 first responders were treated to fun on the trampolines, free food and free treats, all as part of Sky Zone Cares — an initiative to support people in the community.

“When people are the most vulnerable, they don’t get the chance to thank you, so it’s nice the community is able to do things like that. And it also shows our kids how important our jobs are,” Rene Nantz, a registered nurse with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

In 2017, Sky Zone Fishers said they gave back more than $630,000 in resources to support community initiatives.

Nearly $200,000 of that went into Fishers and surrounding school systems.