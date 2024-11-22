City leaders celebrate Fishers Event Center opening Friday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Crews were putting the finishing touches on the Fishers Event Center early Friday morning ahead of its opening. City and local entertainment leaders celebrated a ribbon cutting for the new venue later that day.

American folk band Turnpike Troubadours is set to be the first band to take the stage. The show opens at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

“Words cannot express how excited we are for [Friday],” Fishers Event Center Marketing Director Anne Clendenin said. “This is years in the making and it’s a dream come true. We’re ready. We’re eager and we cannot wait to welcome our first guests.”

The venue seats 7,500 people and is set to host a full calendar of comedy shows, concerts and sporting events. The arena already has 125 events scheduled for its first year, half of those will be sports.

It’s the new home arena for the Indy Fuel, who moved from the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Two new teams, Indy Ignite of the Professional Volleyball Federation and the Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League will make their debuts at the venue.

General Manager Mitch List says they have big plans for the venue.

“When we talk content, it’s all based on diversity and having something for everybody,” List said. “When you look at the economic impact for restaurants, retail, everything surrounding us and really for them to get that lift on show days when we’re doing over 100 events a year is going to be significant.”

It’s more than just professional teams and national touring acts stopping at the sporting venue. High School teams, graduations and other community events will have their time to shine in the new space.

List says his team truly hopes to be a community asset.

“It’s really about community engagement,” List said. Not everybody is interested in certain styles of music or genres. It’s that diversity of shows and community engagement … events out on the plaza that are more community-focused are special for us.”

FEC has partnered with several organizations to provide locally grown food. It has 17 concession stands for food and drinks on two levels.

The Fishers Event Center is a cashless venue and has a clear bag policy for items larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Doors to the Turnpike Troubadours show open at 6 p.m. on Friday.