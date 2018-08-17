Fishers names acting police chief

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An acting police chief has been named in this Hamilton County city after the most recent leader stepped down after an arrest on a drunken driving charge.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness has appointed Assistant Chief Ed Gebhart to the position. Gebhart has been with the Fishers Police Department since 2000. He has held several ranks.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. In 2012, he graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Gebhart named Capt. Luke Gannon as assistant chief of police.

The community is invited to the swearing in ceremony for Gebhart and Gannon at 4:30 p.m Sept. 7 at the new Fishers Police Department headquarters.