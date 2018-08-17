Fishers names acting police chief

News

by: Staff Report

Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An acting police chief has been named in this Hamilton County city after the most recent leader stepped down after an arrest on a drunken driving charge.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness has appointed Assistant Chief Ed Gebhart to the position. Gebhart has been with the Fishers Police Department since 2000. He has held several ranks.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. In 2012, he graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Gebhart named Capt. Luke Gannon as assistant chief of police.

The community is invited to the swearing in ceremony for Gebhart and Gannon at 4:30 p.m Sept. 7 at the new Fishers Police Department headquarters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: