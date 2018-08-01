Fishers paramedics to use laughing gas as substitute in certain medical emergencies

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Officials with the Fishers Fire Department will begin using laughing gas as a substitute for opiate pain options when responding to medical emergencies.

Beginning August 1, Fishers will become the first in the state to begin using Nitronox as a way to treat injuries such as broken bones or sprains. Nitronox is said to be 90 percent effective in controlling pain and reducing anxiety.

The treatment cannot be used as way to treat head injuries, abdominal pain or as a second option combined with opiates.

Fire Chief Steven Orusa released a statement:

This is an effective and responsible adjustment to the care of our patients without the introduction of opiates into their system when possible.

For patients to be eligible, they must be alert enough to administer the gas to themselves under the supervision of a paramedic. Once administered, the effects will take place within 2-3 minutes.

Fentanyl was provided on 10 percent of hospital transports in 2017. The use of laughing gas is expected to reduce the use of Fentanyl.