Fishers PD: Crash shuts down 131st Street near SR 37, could be closed 4-6 hours

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Drivers in Fishers may have to find a new way home from work this evening.

That’s because the Fishers Police Department says that because of a crash involving a semi, 13st Street west of State Road 37 could be closed for four to six hours.

The possible prolonged closure would affect the evening commute. Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Police did not say if there were any injuries involved in the crash.