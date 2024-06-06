Fishers PD: Kevin the peacock is ‘enjoying his time in the best city in the country’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An unusual visitor has made his way to Fishers, where police say Kevin the peacock has been roaming around the community.

Last Thursday, Westfield police said on Facebook that Kevin had been spotted in the 2600 block of Lord Murphy Drive. That’s a housing subdivision off Towne Road north of West 151st Street.

The Fishers Police Department said Thursday on Facebook that community members are worried about the presence of the peacock, but this not a police issue as Kevin is not causing harm to anyone.

“Kevin is not a danger to the community. In fact, he’s just minding his own business and enjoying his time in the best city in the country,” Fishers police said. “As long as he’s not causing any disturbances, there’s no need to involve law enforcement.”

Community members are encouraged to reach out to Fishers PD at 317-595-3300 with any questions or concerns about Kevin.