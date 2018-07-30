Fishers police chief steps down after OWI arrest

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Police Chief Mitchell Thompson resigned on Monday, after IMPD said he got behind the wheel intoxicated, causing a three-car crash.

It happened Friday night at the intersection of 96th Street and Keystone Avenue. According to IMPD, Thompson blew a preliminary breath test of .126. The legal limit in Indiana is .08. IMPD said Thompson also agreed to a blood draw. IMPD has handed over the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Criminal charges had not been filed on Monday night.

Mayor Scott Fadness released a statement on Monday afternoon:

Today, Chief Thompson and I met and both agree that he must step down as Chief of Police, effective immediately. The events that transpired Friday evening regarding the motor vehicle accident that Chief Thompson was involved in has made his position of leadership untenable. In the coming days, Officer Thompson will be subjected to the statutory disciplinary process afforded public safety personnel under the Merit Commission. It is my expectation that this process will be professional, transparent, and judicious. Please keep the victims of the accident as well as our police department in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward.

In his resignation letter, Thompson said he was voluntarily relinquishing his role as chief, apologized to the department and Fishers residents and said he would “look forward to continuing to serve the agency in whatever capacity the future may hold.”

A police report for the incident stated that Thompson rear-ended a car, causing it to strike a third vehicle.

“They’re head of the police department. They need to be the one that sets the bar as far as what’s allowed,” said Hamilton County resident Christine Foust.

“He should really be the one that we can count on to set an example of what a role model citizen is. It’s really disappointing to hear that,” said Hamilton County resident Courtney Patterson.

“They tell people if you’ve had too much to drink, get somebody else to drive. Get an Uber, a Lyft, whatever. There’s ways of getting home,” said Foust.

But Thompson didn’t get home. Instead he landed behind bars at the Marion County Jail.

“He failed to do his job, so he needs to lose his paycheck,” said Patterson.

Thompson was promoted to police chief in September 2016. He has been on force with the Fishers Police Department since 1991.

Prior to his resignation, Thompson had been placed on administrative leave.