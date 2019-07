FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Police are looking for a person who they say tried to withdraw funds from another person’s account at a local bank.

Fishers police issued a photo Wednesday of the suspect in the May 24 incident. The suspect went into the Fifth Third Bank, 11662 Commercial Drive, located west of Interstate 69 off 116th Street. Police did not indicate what time the incident occurred.

Anyone with information was asked to email the detective at muchad@fishers.is.us or call 317-595-3330.